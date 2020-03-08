Sunday, March 8, 2020  | 12 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir offloaded from flight to Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir offloaded from flight to Afghanistan

Photo: file

Two Pakistani MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were offloaded from a flight to Afghanistan’s Kabul at the Islamabad airport Sunday evening.

They were offloaded after they were informed that their names are on the Exit Control List, which means that they can’t fly out of Pakistan.

Both Dawar and Wazir have been sent home now.

The two MNAs, who are members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, were arrested last year over their alleged involvement in an attack on a Pakistan Army check post in North Waziristan’s Kharqamar. They were released after the Peshawar High Court approved their bail in September 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohsin Dawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rizvia Gulbahar, Building, Illegal, SBCA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
Government bans export of onions till May 31
Government bans export of onions till May 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.