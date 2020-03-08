Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir offloaded from flight to Afghanistan

Two Pakistani MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were offloaded from a flight to Afghanistan’s Kabul at the Islamabad airport Sunday evening.

They were offloaded after they were informed that their names are on the Exit Control List, which means that they can’t fly out of Pakistan.

Both Dawar and Wazir have been sent home now.

The two MNAs, who are members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, were arrested last year over their alleged involvement in an attack on a Pakistan Army check post in North Waziristan’s Kharqamar. They were released after the Peshawar High Court approved their bail in September 2019.