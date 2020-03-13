MNAs want emergency declared in Pakistan as coronavirus cases rise

MNAs have submitted a resolution in the National Assembly for the government to declare a medical emergency in Pakistan as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country.

“The House is of the opinion that the government should take the coronavirus outbreak seriously and declare a medical emergency across the country as the World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a pandemic,” says the resolution.

It said that the House is “concerned about the lack of preparedness of the government to address this looming crises”.

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sindh on Friday, taking Pakistan’s tally to 21.