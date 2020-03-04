Family accuses Lahore tutoring academy of hiding son’s body

Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Posted: Mar 4, 2020
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A 19-year-old resident of Lahore’s Sabzazar, who had been missing for a day, was found dead Wednesday morning inside a washroom at the tutoring centre he studied at.

Naeem was an Intermediate (second-year) student. His family had filed an FIR against unknown persons after he did not return home from the centre on Tuesday.

When the police searched the centre they found the body inside a washroom, which the institute’s management said was locked from inside.

The management claims Naeem suffered a cardiac arrest and that his body had taken on a bluish tint. The police have not commented on a possible cause of death.

The management has assured the police of their cooperation during the investigation.

“This institution has been operating for the last 33 years, but such an incident has never happened,” said the centre’s manager, Zunair Chaudhry.

The family, however, believe Naeem was murdered and have accused the management of hiding his body.

“They knew everything. They knew that my child had been murdered,” said Ghulam Murtaza, Naeem’s father.

The police have collected evidence and sent the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

