A missing five-year-old child was found dead in Lahore’s Kahna Monday evening.

The child’s parents have said that she died because of an accident and they don’t want to conduct a legal investigation.

The parents had registered a kidnapping case after the child went missing Sunday evening. The area mosque also made announcements about the child.

Her body was found from a street near her house.

The CM has taken notice and ordered the police to investigate the case.