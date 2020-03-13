Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Mir Shakilur Rehman remanded into NAB custody for 12 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Photo: File

A Lahore accountability court remanded on Friday Geo TV and Jang Press owner Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman into NAB custody for 12 days.

Rehman was arrested on Thursday in Lahore on charges of being given illegal concessions by Nawaz Sharif, the former Punjab CM, on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.

His lawyer, Aitizaz Ahsan, argued that Rehman bought the land from private persons and has the documents to prove it.

He was cooperating with the investigation, said his lawyer, adding that NAB gave Rehman a questionnaire but arrested him before he could even submit it.

Ahsan said that in order for arrest warrants to be issued for any suspect, the NAB chairperson must grant permission after looking over the records in the case. In this case, the chairperson didn’t look over the records, he claimed.

The court heard arguments from both sides and later remanded Rehman into NAB custody for 12 days. He will be presented in court again on March 25.

NAB had been conducting an inquiry against Rehman in the case. He appeared before the bureau on Thursday for the second time. He was reportedly arrested after he failed to provide a satisfactory response to the bureau’s questions.

MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
