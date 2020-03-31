Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Mianwali surgeon killed in a targeted attack: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A surgeon, identified as Dr Aftab Niazi, was killed after unknown men opened fire at him on Mianwali’s Eidgah road on Monday.

According to the police, he was immediately shifted to the DHQ Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team. He, however, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted after which we sent the body back to Niazi’s home,” a police officer said. We are waiting for the reports, he added.

The district police officer has taken notice of the murder and has formed an investigation team.

