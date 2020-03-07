Saturday, March 7, 2020  | 11 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Meray Paas Tum Ho insult slithers into PTI Karachi fight

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Leaders quarrelled over taking pictures at Karachi event

PTI leaders Samar Ali Khan and Advocate Ataullah were caught on camera quarrelling at a Karachi event Saturday afternoon.

The leaders had gathered for the inauguration ceremony of three

development projects in the city. They were supposed to be launched by Prime

Minister Imran Khan but he delayed his visit because of bad weather in

Islamabad.

In his place, Governor Imran Ismail will inaugurate them now.

Some leaders were queuing up to take pictures when the governor arrived. Khan, however, pointed out that they need to stand in the queue properly. This offended Ataullah, who remarked "What do want us to do? You want us to leave?”

Khan told him that he doesn’t need to break the line as everybody’s pictures will be taken and then walked away. A visibly angry Ataullah then called Khan ‘fuzool’ and ‘do takay ka aadmi’.  The latter reminds us of the famous line of Pakistani drama Meray Paas Tum Ho in which Humayun Saeed’s character called his wife (Ayeza Khan) ‘do takay ki aurat’.

Other leaders intervened to

cool down Ataullah following his fight with Khan.

