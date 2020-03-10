Men pelt stones at Aurat March Islamabad participants

Women were marching against patriarchy

Hundreds of people had gathered at the Islamabad Press Club to march against patriarchy on Sunday. The participants had just started walking when a group of men started pelting stones at them.

Some men even attacked the women with sticks.

The policemen who had been deployed for the security of the participants tried to bring the situation under control and closed the F6 road for traffic temporarily.

Later, the participants were allowed to march till D-Chowk.

"I can't believe we were attacked," an organiser told SAMAA Digital. "We had gotten an NOC from the deputy commissioner," she added.

Another organiser said that the men, who belong to the JUI-F and Lal Masjid, were heard yelling at women marchers to stop them from chanting the slogan 'Mera Jism, Meri Marzi'.

The attack was reportedly carried out by the participants of Haya March, which had simultaneously been planned by different religious parties. Some men even tried to crash the Aurat March but the police stopped them from doing so. A man was even arrested for crashing the march wearing a burqa.

The Twitter account of the Aurat March Islamabad wrote that "mullahs are stoning the participants of #AuratAzadiMarch a march that was and is peaceful".

The tweet added, "Where is the security that was promised? Where was the police that was promised?" We want freedom from this system, it added.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has said that action will be taken against those who "attacked peaceful protesters with stones [and] sticks".