A group of men have been accused of beating a woman and occupying her land in Khanpur Tuesday afternoon.

A video of the incident has been shared with SAMAA TV.

The video shows a group of men hitting and beating 35-year-old Majeeda Bibi and other people.

The woman even filed a complaint at the Saddar police station.

She has identified three of the suspects as Altaf, Abdul Ghani and Imran.