Maulana Tariq Jameel for precautionary measures to stem coronavirus spread

Urges people to overcome fears, keep faith in Almighty Allah

He was speaking to anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Nadeem Malik Live Wednesday night.

The anchorperson inquired him about his message to followers regarding the coronavirus fears.

"We have the teachings of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the very basis of which are to have faith in Almighty Allah," Maulana Jameel said.

"Whatever situation develops on this planet comes from Almighty Allah, so fear must be driven out of one's heart."

A person dies by the will of Almighty Allah, not from a disease, he said.

"I would request my Muslim brothers and sisters to drive fear out of their hearts and keep faith in Allah," the religious scholar said.

However, he urged people to act upon the directives issued by medical experts and the government in this regard.

Maulana Jameel urged them to do charity as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). "Treat your patients with Sadqa," he said.

He advised people to give away Sadqa on behalf of all their family members while heading out of their homes.

"Sadqa means fulfilling the need of some poor [person], it does not just mean sacrificing a goat," the religious scholar said. He said Sadqa is whatever a person could give as charity to anyone they come across.

"Be it the ones begging on the roads; they are all needy no matter if it is their occupation," Maulana Jameel said. "Who comes and stand like that for begging!"

He then urged the masses to offer Namaz. "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) told his companion Hazrat Abu Huraira (RA) to offer Namaz as it cures diseases," the religious scholar said.

"The third thing Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) suggested was dua (pray) as it even changes the fate," he said. "We should arrange for prayers."

Maulana Jameel said that taking precautionary measures is also "extremely necessary", as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said it was adequate not to shake hands or embrace each other.

Even if the government asks not to hold congregational prayers then the people should act upon it, according to the religious scholar.

He agreed with the anchorperson that those who are feeble or infected should not go into crowds and gatherings.

Asked about any specific Duas, Maulana Jameel stressed that Dua does not mean a few words. It is basically a state in which a person pleads with Almighty Allah, he said.

However, the religious scholar urged the masses to recite the following Dua:

Translation: There is no deity except You; exalted are You. Indeed I have been of the wrongdoers. (At-Tirmidhi)