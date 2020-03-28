Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Mardan’s UC Manga gets coronavirus control centre after cases spike

Photo: Online

A coronavirus control centre has been set up at the district police office in Mardan’s Union Council Manga after the number of people infected by the virus there increased.

According to the Manga DPO, more than 200 officers have been stationed across the council and Section 144 has been imposed. At least 364 people have been arrested for violating orders of a lockdown.

Police officers have been provided special uniforms for protection from the virus.

UC Manga has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On March 25, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had revealed that 39 out of 46 people from the council had tested positive for the virus.

Mardan has also reported two COVID-19 fatalities.

