Mardan residents come out in protest against coronavirus lockdown

The residents of Mardan’s Union Council Manga came out on the streets in protest on Friday against a lockdown imposed in the area.

According to people, the government is not letting anyone out of their houses in the UC. “We can’t even go out to buy medicine,” a resident said.

He added that if a lockdown was imposed, the government should provide them facilities at home or come up with an alternative.

The lockdown was imposed by the Mardan deputy commissioner for an indefinite period of time.

The decision was taken after a man died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus there on Wednesday (March 18). The 50-year-old man died at the Mardan hospital. He was from Union Council Manga. He arrived in Mardan 10 days ago from Saudi Arabia.