Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Mardan man ‘murders’ stepmother, stepbrother after learning of father’s marriage

Photo: file

A man allegedly killed his stepmother and stepbrother after finding out about his father’s second marriage in Mardan’s Babuzai on Thursday, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Jamshed, had come back home to Mardan from Karachi two days ago. He found out about his father’s second marriage and got angry, a neighbour said.

“He first killed his stepbrother with an axe and then shot his stepmother,” a police officer said. Jamshed managed to escape from the scene.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the suspect.

