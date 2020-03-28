Mardan man arrested for raping, murdering eight-year-old girl

A man was arrested for raping and then murdering an eight-year-old girl in Mardan’s Sheikh Maltoon Town on Saturday, the police said.

The man worked for the victim’s father. “He put her body in a sack and then threw it in a storm water drain near her house,” DPO Sajjad Khan revealed in a press conference.

“The post-mortem report revealed that the victim had been raped,” he said. The suspect admitted to his crime in police custody and said he was ashamed of what he did.

A joint investigation team had been formed to investigate the case, the police added.