Man, woman found dead at their Lahore home

A man, a woman and their teenage daughter were found dead at their house in Lahore’s Baghbanpura Monday morning.

The police said that Waqas and Razia had tied the knot four years ago and the man had adopted the woman’s daughter from her first marriage.

Gunmen had entered their house and shot dead the family, the police added.

Waqas’ sister had come to their house early Monday morning. She rang the bell and realised that the door was open. She went inside and found the bodies after which she called the police.

The Punjab CM has taken notice of the killings and summoned a report from the CCPO.

The police are investigating the case.