Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man, woman found dead at their Lahore home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Man, woman found dead at their Lahore home

Photo: Online

A man, a woman and their teenage daughter were found dead at their house in Lahore’s Baghbanpura Monday morning.

The police said that Waqas and Razia had tied the knot four years ago and the man had adopted the woman’s daughter from her first marriage.

Gunmen had entered their house and shot dead the family, the police added.

Waqas’ sister had come to their house early Monday morning. She rang the bell and realised that the door was open. She went inside and found the bodies after which she called the police.

The Punjab CM has taken notice of the killings and summoned a report from the CCPO.

The police are investigating the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rizvia Gulbahar, Building, Illegal, SBCA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
'Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology'
‘Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology’
Coronavirus mass phone campaign started by Sindh health department, PDMA
Coronavirus mass phone campaign started by Sindh health department, PDMA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.