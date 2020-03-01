Man who trafficked women abroad arrested in Lahore

A man who was part of a human trafficking group that tricked women into going abroad with them has been arrested in Lahore.

He and the other members of the four-member gang operated in Gujranwala. They lied to women and told them they would get them jobs abroad but when they got there, they sold them.

Adeel was arrested by the FIA. Three other members fled. One of the gang members was Adeel’s wife.

The case was highlighted when a woman fled captivity in Dubai and arrived at the Pakistani Embassy. She reported the case and said the group had told her they would get her a job at a beauty salon but instead sold her.

Another victim has also come forward. The FIA lodged a case on their complaint and has begun investigations.

The authorities say that they are working to rescue the other trafficked women on information obtained from the suspect.