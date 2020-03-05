Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Man killed in balcony collapse in Karachi’s FB Area

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Six others were injured

A man was killed in Karachi Thursday morning after the balcony of a building in Federal B Area collapsed.

The balcony was on the 16th floor of the building. Six other people were injured in the incident.

Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao says they aren’t sure if the balcony collapsed because of structural issues or if it was because of an exploding gas cylinder.

The bomb disposal squad was called to the scene and the SSP said their report would make things clearer.

The people injured in the collapse were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Karachi
 
