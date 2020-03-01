Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man killed as fire engulfs shop in Karachi’s Saddar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Officials don't know how the blaze broke out yet

A man was killed when a fire engulfed a store in Karachi's Saddar Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a store on Akbar Road.

The victim has been identified as Waqas. He was a shopkeeper and according to witnesses, lived in the store as well.

Officials don't know how the fire broke out yet. It was a sudden blaze that quickly engulfed the entire shop.

By the time rescue and fire brigade teams reached the scene it was too late to save Waqas.

He was critically injured and taken to the Burns Unit at Civil Hospital where he passed away.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.