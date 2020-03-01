Man killed as fire engulfs shop in Karachi’s Saddar

Officials don't know how the blaze broke out yet

A man was killed when a fire engulfed a store in Karachi's Saddar Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a store on Akbar Road.

The victim has been identified as Waqas. He was a shopkeeper and according to witnesses, lived in the store as well.

Officials don't know how the fire broke out yet. It was a sudden blaze that quickly engulfed the entire shop.

By the time rescue and fire brigade teams reached the scene it was too late to save Waqas.

He was critically injured and taken to the Burns Unit at Civil Hospital where he passed away.