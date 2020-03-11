Man killed after house catches fire in Quetta

A man was killed and two children injured after a fire broke out in their house in Quetta Tuesday night.

According to the police, the incident took place at a house near an oil warehouse on Toghi Road. The fire started because of a short circuit and then spread throughout the house.

“The smoke from the fire caused suffocation because of which the owner of the house, Haji Mansoor, passed away and his two children lost consciousness,” a police officer said.

A rescue operation was conducted. The injured children and the body have been shifted to the Civil Hospital. The doctors said that Mansoor also suffered a heart attack.

“I would like to laud the fire men for reaching the fire site and rescuing the family in time,” Quaidabad SHO Muhammad Asif said. Further investigations are under way, he added.