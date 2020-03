Armed motorcyclists attacked a car in Lahore’s Gulberg after Friday prayers, killing a man and injuring his son.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Ghulam Fareed and his son as Arsalan.

They were in their car, on the way home from Friday prayers when they were attacked at the Firdous Market Chowk.

They were taken to Jinnah Hospital where Fareed passed away.

The police are investigating the case and believe they were attacked over a personal grudge. Fareed was a goods transporter.