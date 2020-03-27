Malakand groom arrested for violating Section 144

A man has been arrested in Malakand’s Batkhela for holding his wedding function at his house in violation of Section 144.

According to the Levies force, people have been discouraged from gathering more than four people at a place as the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspect, however, invited around 100 people to the wedding, and some guests fired aerial shots too.

The KP government has said that it will take strict action against all the people who violate their instructions.