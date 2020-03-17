Livelihood of caterers impacted because of ban on wedding halls

The federal government has placed a ban on public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak. Weddings are, however, still taking place at home.

Event manager Muhammad Waqas spoke about the ban and what it means for caterers and wedding planners on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday.

He seconded the government’s move to contain the outbreak of the virus which has affected over 212 people in Pakistan so far, but he warned that it will take a toll on daily wage earners.

“Cooks, loaders, floral workshop workers, waiters and all others in the catering industry are going to be affected,” said Waqas.

He stressed that a large number of people depend on social congregations for their livelihood and if the ban persists for some time, alternatives would be needed so these people can earn money.

People hosting events at home can still hire caterers who will help arrange the event, he suggested.

Waqas said that instead of a big number of workers needed in halls, a few will do the job when events are held at home.