Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Livelihood of caterers impacted because of ban on wedding halls

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Livelihood of caterers impacted because of ban on wedding halls

File photo

The federal government has placed a ban on public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak. Weddings are, however, still taking place at home.

Event manager Muhammad Waqas spoke about the ban and what it means for caterers and wedding planners on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday.

He seconded the government’s move to contain the outbreak of the virus which has affected over 212 people in Pakistan so far, but he warned that it will take a toll on daily wage earners.

“Cooks, loaders, floral workshop workers, waiters and all others in the catering industry are going to be affected,” said Waqas.

He stressed that a large number of people depend on social congregations for their livelihood and if the ban persists for some time, alternatives would be needed so these people can earn money.

People hosting events at home can still hire caterers who will help arrange the event, he suggested.

Waqas said that instead of a big number of workers needed in halls, a few will do the job when events are held at home.

FaceBook WhatsApp
weddings
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.