Two school children were killed and three others injured on Thursday after lightning struck them when they were returning home in Muzaffargarh’s Jatoi.

They were returning from school. It had closed due to rain.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdul Wahab, 14, and the other as Shoaib, 12.

The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital where their burn scars are being treated. They include six-year-old Ahmed, seven-year-old Aasia and eight-year-old Umar.