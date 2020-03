The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Karachi as a new rain system enters the port city.

The new system is expected to roll in to Balochistan on March 30. Its effects will be felt in Karachi on March 31 and April 1.

Karachi may experience drizzling and light rain on these two days.

Rain has also been forecast in KP, northern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.