Leader of three-member ‘family gang’ arrested in Rawalpindi

A man said to be the leader of a ‘family gang’ was arrested in Rawalpindi on Friday. According to the police, the gang robbed residents.

The gang was headed by Babar and the other two members of the gang were his brother and uncle. The Rawalpindi police had been looking for the suspects for a while.

“They used to steal money and other valuables from people on isolated roads in Rawalpindi and Taxila,” said Taxila SHO Mian Muhammad Afzal Shah. “Babar had also murdered a person who had resisted a robbery,” he said.

According to Shah, the other two members of the gang were killed a few days ago during a robbery.

The suspect admitted to his crime in police custody. “We used to rob people at gunpoint and whoever resisted was shot,” Babar confessed.

The suspect has been handed over to the police on a four-day physical remand. Further investigations are under way.