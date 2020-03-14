Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Leader of three-member ‘family gang’ arrested in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Leader of three-member ‘family gang’ arrested in Rawalpindi

Photo: file

A man said to be the leader of a ‘family gang’ was arrested in Rawalpindi on Friday. According to the police, the gang robbed residents.

The gang was headed by Babar and the other two members of the gang were his brother and uncle. The Rawalpindi police had been looking for the suspects for a while.

“They used to steal money and other valuables from people on isolated roads in Rawalpindi and Taxila,” said Taxila SHO Mian Muhammad Afzal Shah. “Babar had also murdered a person who had resisted a robbery,” he said.

According to Shah, the other two members of the gang were killed a few days ago during a robbery.

The suspect admitted to his crime in police custody. “We used to rob people at gunpoint and whoever resisted was shot,” Babar confessed.

The suspect has been handed over to the police on a four-day physical remand. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gang Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Taxilla, investigations, physical remand, gun-point, robberies, residents, gang
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.