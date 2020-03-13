Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Leader of ATM hacking gang arrested in Lahore: FIA

A man accused of heading a gang of ATM hackers was arrested in Lahore on Thursday, officers of the Federal Investigation Agency said.

The gang used to hack bank accounts of residents and stole their money. “They used to record calls and then blackmailed people,” cybercrime prosecutor Hina Nauman said.

The suspect, identified as Amin Aslam, admitted to his crimes in police custody. “He told us that he also issued SIM cards with fake identities and used them for the crimes,” an FIA officer said. The gang operated in Lahore and Islamabad.

Aslam’s mobile phones, memory cards and online accounts have been seized by the agency.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.

