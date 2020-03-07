Larkana hospital runs out of space after 70 children hospitalised

A Larkana hospital ran out of space on Saturday afternoon after over 70 children were hospitalised for food poisoning.

Of the 70 children, 45 are in the hospital’s emergency ward where they have been kept two or three per bed.

They reportedly ate food at an event and fell ill soon after.

Some have fainted. Five to 10 of the children are in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Older patients have been shifted to the adult section of the emergency ward.

Doctors still don’t know what was in the food to cause such a reaction.