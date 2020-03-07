Saturday, March 7, 2020  | 11 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Larkana hospital runs out of space after 70 children hospitalised

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Larkana hospital runs out of space after 70 children hospitalised

Photo: File

A Larkana hospital ran out of space on Saturday afternoon after over 70 children were hospitalised for food poisoning.

Of the 70 children, 45 are in the hospital’s emergency ward where they have been kept two or three per bed.

They reportedly ate food at an event and fell ill soon after.

Some have fainted. Five to 10 of the children are in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Older patients have been shifted to the adult section of the emergency ward.

Doctors still don’t know what was in the food to cause such a reaction.

FaceBook WhatsApp
larkana
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
Government bans export of onions till May 31
Government bans export of onions till May 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.