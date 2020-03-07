Saturday, March 7, 2020  | 11 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Larkana family accuses police of torturing 50-year-old prisoner to death

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Larkana family accuses police of torturing 50-year-old prisoner to death

File Photo

A 50-year-old prisoner passed away at Chandka Hospital, Larkana after he was brought in in critical condition Friday night.

The man, identified as Gulzar Ghanghoro, was found unconscious in his cell at the Larkana Central Jail, according to his family.

“After he was brought to the hospital, officers of the jail police fled,” a member of Ghanghoro’s family said. He claimed that Ghanghoro was tortured to death by the officers.

The police, on the other hand, said that a case was registered against the prisoner at the Ratodero police station after which he was shifted to the Larkana Central Jail on March 4.

“He was shifted to the hospital after he had a heart attack,” a police officer said.

The body has been sent back home. His family has demanded that a detailed inquiry of the incident be conducted.

FaceBook WhatsApp
central jail larkana
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Larkana, central jail, Ratodero, prisoner, heart attack, Chandka Hospital, jail police, torture
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
Government bans export of onions till May 31
Government bans export of onions till May 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.