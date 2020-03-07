Larkana family accuses police of torturing 50-year-old prisoner to death

A 50-year-old prisoner passed away at Chandka Hospital, Larkana after he was brought in in critical condition Friday night.

The man, identified as Gulzar Ghanghoro, was found unconscious in his cell at the Larkana Central Jail, according to his family.

“After he was brought to the hospital, officers of the jail police fled,” a member of Ghanghoro’s family said. He claimed that Ghanghoro was tortured to death by the officers.

The police, on the other hand, said that a case was registered against the prisoner at the Ratodero police station after which he was shifted to the Larkana Central Jail on March 4.

“He was shifted to the hospital after he had a heart attack,” a police officer said.

The body has been sent back home. His family has demanded that a detailed inquiry of the incident be conducted.