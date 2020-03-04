Lal Masjid affiliates vandalise Aurat March mural in Islamabad

Men from Lal Masjid stopped the painting of a mural by Aurat March 2020 volunteers and later vandalised it in Islamabad’s F-7 Tuesday night.

“We had been painting the wall of a house in the area since Tuesday morning,” Nida Mushtaq, a painter and organiser of the march present at the venue, told SAMAA Digital on Wednesday.

“Late that evening, when we had almost completed the mural, 10 to 15 men from Lal Masjid, accompanied by the senior superintendent of the police, arrived at the venue and forced us to stop the painting midway.”

Organisers and participants of Aurat March 2020 have been installing murals on walls across the country. “It’s a way to promote the march and raise awareness about its essence,” Mushtaq said.

She confirmed that whenever they do this, the organisers make sure they seek permission from the authorities. That day too they had permission from the owner of the house.

“That morning, a police officer, who was posted near Jamia Hafsa, had seen us painting and had appreciated our work,” Mushtaq said. But in the evening, he was among the people who came to stop them.

According to the organiser, the men said that the painting was “vulgar” and “against the Shariah”. “They even called our male friends at the venue beghairat [shameless],” Mushtaq said.

According to volunteers, the men vandalised the painting after they left. “When I revisited the venue, I saw the men standing on ladders with black spraypaint cans in their hands,” the organiser said.

They were ruining what took us hours to create, Mushtaq said.

Lal Masjid spokesperson Haroon Rashid confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the men had been sent on Maulana Abdul Aziz’s advice. Aziz is a cleric and khateeb at the mosque.

“In my opinion, there is a class that is even on top of the elite class and is spreading vulgarity and atheism in the name of feminism,” Rashid said.

The spokesperson claimed that the march had been rejected by a majority of women across the country. “It has been funded by the West and aims to promote westernisation,” he said.

Islamabad Assistant Commissioner Danish Zakir said that the police are still investigating. “We will only comment after investigations are completed,” he said.

People reacted on Twitter. Several online campaigns such as #WhyIMarch have also started. These supporters multiplied after Tuesday’s attack.

this unfinished mural should haunt us all pic.twitter.com/iOI6Rx2W6T — why (@tehreemmmh) March 3, 2020

You can destroy our murals, but you cannot destroy our spirit. We are not scared. We will not back down, not today, NOT EVER!

You destroyed one mural, we will paint two more. We will paint the whole city!#AuratAzadiMarch2020#WhyIMarch pic.twitter.com/9lvNocBobT — Anam Rathor (@AnamRathor) March 3, 2020

Incidents like these, however, have been repeatedly taking place. Last month, a similar mural installed at Lahore’s Hussain Chowk was ripped apart by men. Marchers were recently threatened by members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam who called the march a threat to “Islamic culture”.

“We are meeting Islamabad District Commissioner today [Wednesday] to discuss the security of marchers,” Mushtaq said.

With additional reporting by Roohan Ahmed.