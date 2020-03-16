Lahore stores run out of masks, sanitiser amid coronavirus outbreak

Grocery stores across Lahore ran out of hand sanitiser and face masks Sunday night after the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus in Pakistan increased to 53.

People have been advised to use hand sanitiser to safeguard themselves from the pandemic. Residents of Lahore, however, complained that most stores are low on these supplies.

“The stores that are selling these items have increased their prices by more than double,” a buyer said.

Shopkeepers, on the other hand, have blamed this on wholesalers. “Wholesalers are selling these items for higher prices,” a shopkeeper said. “Hand santiser now costs Rs400 while the prices of masks have increased to Rs1,500,” he added.

People have demanded the government take notice of the situation. If this prevails, it will become very difficult for lower income groups to protect themselves from the virus, they added.