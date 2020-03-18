Lahore-Sialkot Motorway to be opened for traffic today

The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will be opened for traffic on March 18 (Wednesday).

The 91-kilometre mega project will enable people to travel between the two cities within 45 minutes. It has nine interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges, 18 underpasses and 12 subways.

The motorway was completed at a cost of Rs43.85 billion. The opening ceremony was cancelled in light of the coronavirus.

Pakistan confirmed 237 cases Tuesday night of which most were from Sindh. The government has closed all educational students, religious congregations and has banned public gatherings. People have been advised to practice social distancing.