Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 1 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore reports Pakistan’s ninth coronavirus death

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore reports Pakistan’s ninth coronavirus death

A man is busy in buying face masks from a vendor amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Online

Another patient infected with the coronavirus has died at a Lahore hospital, the Punjab health department confirmed Thursday.

This has brought the death toll from the virus in Pakistan to nine.

Hafiz Qaisar, the Punjab health department spokesperson, told SAMAA Digital that so far three people have died of the virus in the province.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Punjab stands at 405, he said.

Pakistan has so far reported 1,197 confirmed cases of the novel virus. The country has gone into a lockdown to prevent its spread.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Coronavirus, Punjab, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.