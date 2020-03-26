Lahore reports Pakistan’s ninth coronavirus death

Another patient infected with the coronavirus has died at a Lahore hospital, the Punjab health department confirmed Thursday.

This has brought the death toll from the virus in Pakistan to nine.

Hafiz Qaisar, the Punjab health department spokesperson, told SAMAA Digital that so far three people have died of the virus in the province.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Punjab stands at 405, he said.

Pakistan has so far reported 1,197 confirmed cases of the novel virus. The country has gone into a lockdown to prevent its spread.