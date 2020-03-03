Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore High Court disposes of petition to ban Aurat March

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Lahore High Court disposes of petition to ban Aurat March

File Photo

No one can stop women from marching for their rights this International Women’s Day. The Lahore High Court disposed of on Tuesday a petition that demanded a ban be placed on the Aurat March.

The petition was filed by Azhar Siddique on February 24. It claimed that the march was funded by “anti-state parties” and its “hidden agenda was to spread anarchy, vulgarity and hatred”.

On Tuesday’s hearing, LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh remarked that freedom of association was a fundamental right of every citizen. The court cannot ban freedom of expression, he said.

The judge also ordered the police and personnel of the Federal Investigation Agency to provide complete security to all those participating in the march. Placards used by marchers should not have offensive content on it, Justice Sheikh added.

Women activists organise the Aurat March every year on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day in different cities of Pakistan. The participants march around a designated route and chant slogans against patriarchy, oppression and usurpation of rights of women and transgender people.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aurat March lahore high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Aurat March, women, transgender, Womens Day, Lahore High Court, Chief Justice, Mamoon Sheikh Rashid
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.