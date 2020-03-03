Lahore High Court disposes of petition to ban Aurat March

No one can stop women from marching for their rights this International Women’s Day. The Lahore High Court disposed of on Tuesday a petition that demanded a ban be placed on the Aurat March.

The petition was filed by Azhar Siddique on February 24. It claimed that the march was funded by “anti-state parties” and its “hidden agenda was to spread anarchy, vulgarity and hatred”.

On Tuesday’s hearing, LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh remarked that freedom of association was a fundamental right of every citizen. The court cannot ban freedom of expression, he said.

The judge also ordered the police and personnel of the Federal Investigation Agency to provide complete security to all those participating in the march. Placards used by marchers should not have offensive content on it, Justice Sheikh added.

Women activists organise the Aurat March every year on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day in different cities of Pakistan. The participants march around a designated route and chant slogans against patriarchy, oppression and usurpation of rights of women and transgender people.