Lahore court issues notice to PEMRA over coronavirus awareness campaign

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: lhc.gov.pk

The Lahore High Court wants an awareness campaign on the coronavirus.

Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh issued notices to Pemra on Monday while hearing a case against the shortage of surgical masks in the market.

The Punjab government’s lawyer informed the court that an FIR had been registered against the shortage of masks.

Justice Sheikh then asked whether an awareness campaign was being run on the coronavirus. The lawyer replied that banners had been hung in hospitals and other public places.

I saw that something has been started on television as well, said the chief justice. He then issued Pemra a notice.

