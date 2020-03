An employee of an anti-terrorism court in Lahore was shot dead while he was travelling to work Tuesday afternoon, according to the police.

“Muhammad Hanif was going to office on his motorcycle when unknown men opened fire at him near the Corporation Chowk on the Outfall Road,” a police officer said.

The body was immediately shifted to a hospital. A post-mortem examination will be conducted.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.