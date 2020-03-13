Lahore anti-dengue worker killed for ‘refusing marriage proposal’

Two men were arrested for killing a female anti-dengue worker for refusing a marriage proposal in Lahore’s Liaquatabad on Thursday, according to the police.

The suspects, identified as Haseeb and Shahbaz, had come to the woman’s house few days ago and shot her from the gate. She took a bullet to the head and passed away on spot, according to her family.

“They murdered my daughter and also shot at our house’s gate thrice,” the woman’s father said. “We want the police to investigate the case as soon as possible and punish the suspects,” he added.

According to the victim’s aunt, Hafeez had sent a marriage proposal that she had refused. “She had told him that she was going to get engaged, which is why he shot her,” she said.

The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody. The case will be investigated further once they are handed over to us on physical remand, a police officer said.