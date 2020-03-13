Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore anti-dengue worker killed for ‘refusing marriage proposal’

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Lahore anti-dengue worker killed for ‘refusing marriage proposal’

Two men were arrested for killing a female anti-dengue worker for refusing a marriage proposal in Lahore’s Liaquatabad on Thursday, according to the police.

The suspects, identified as Haseeb and Shahbaz, had come to the woman’s house few days ago and shot her from the gate. She took a bullet to the head and passed away on spot, according to her family.

“They murdered my daughter and also shot at our house’s gate thrice,” the woman’s father said. “We want the police to investigate the case as soon as possible and punish the suspects,” he added.

According to the victim’s aunt, Hafeez had sent a marriage proposal that she had refused. “She had told him that she was going to get engaged, which is why he shot her,” she said.

The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody. The case will be investigated further once they are handed over to us on physical remand, a police officer said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, anti-dengue worker, physical remand, police, marriage, proposal, Liaquatabad, shot, house
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.