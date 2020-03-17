KWSB gets additional chlorination cylinders for Gharo, Hub canals

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has increased the number of chlorination cylinders at Gharo and Hub canals as a precautionary measure to ensure water being provided to Karachi and its surrounding areas is clean.

KWSB chief chemist Muhammad Yahya told SAMAA Digital said the decision was made in light of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

“Ten additional cylinders each have been arranged for Gharo and Hub canals,” Yahya confirmed.

He said the arrangements aim the safety of people living near the canals as at times they use water from the canal directly.

The KWSB chief chemist confirmed that the store purchase department has requested 20 additional chlorine cylinders, 10 for the Gharo Canal and 10 for the Hub Canal.

“We are getting 240 cylinders in a month for chlorination in drinking water as per the routine quota. The 10 cylinders for Gharo Canal have been received, while 10 for Hub Canal will be received in a day or two,” he added.

Yahya said as such there is no connection of water chlorination with the coronavirus, but this measure is being taken as a precaution.

KWSB’s filter plants are installed at six locations, he said, adding that the water board is maintaining proper chlorination at its Gharo, Pipri, COD, NEK-II, NEK Old and Hub filter plants.