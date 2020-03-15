Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KTN reporter’s body to be exhumed for second post-mortem

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KTN reporter’s body to be exhumed for second post-mortem

File photo: Aziz Memon/Facebook

The body of Aziz Memon, a journalist who was murdered in Naushero Feroz’s Mehrabpur last month, is being exhumed today (Sunday) for a second post-mortem examination.

Memon’s body was found in a canal on February 16. He worked at the Kawish Television Network.

According to officials, there was a wire wrapped around his neck.

A three-member team has been formed for the exhumation, which includes the medical superintendent of the PMC. The exhumation will also be attended by the Sindh health secretary, high court registrar, district and sessions judge, judicial magistrate and members of the JIT formed to investigate the case.

The first post-mortem report claimed that Memon died due to asphyxiation. The decision to conduct a second post-mortem was made after protests by journalists.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aziz Memon Naushero Feroz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.