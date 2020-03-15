KTN reporter’s body to be exhumed for second post-mortem

The body of Aziz Memon, a journalist who was murdered in Naushero Feroz’s Mehrabpur last month, is being exhumed today (Sunday) for a second post-mortem examination.

Memon’s body was found in a canal on February 16. He worked at the Kawish Television Network.

According to officials, there was a wire wrapped around his neck.

A three-member team has been formed for the exhumation, which includes the medical superintendent of the PMC. The exhumation will also be attended by the Sindh health secretary, high court registrar, district and sessions judge, judicial magistrate and members of the JIT formed to investigate the case.

The first post-mortem report claimed that Memon died due to asphyxiation. The decision to conduct a second post-mortem was made after protests by journalists.