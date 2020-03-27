KP schools, tourist spots to remain closed till May 31

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to close all its educational institutes, including private and public schools, colleges, tuition centres and universities, till May 31 as the province continues to combat the novel coronavirus.

The provincial coronavirus tally jumped to 176 on Friday after 53 new cases, said KP Information Adviser Ajmal Wazir during a press conference.

“This is a difficult time and we have to fight it,” he remarked, adding the social distancing is very important so please practice it. We have already seen the examples of Italy and Spain, he said. “We have to work together at least take all precautions for one month.”

He even said that the government has made many important decisions in a provincial cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

The cabinet has even approved a relief package for the people of KP, Wazir said. “It will be announced once we have decided on all the details of the package.”

Moreover, the government has decided to extend its lockdown [which the KP government has been calling public holidays] till April 5. The shopping malls, plazas and markets will stay closed till April 10, and the wedding halls and other places to hold events will remain closed till April 30, he remarked.

He said that the government has formed 5,000 rapid response teams. “We have even decided to take the services of retired health professionals and they will work on daily wages to cater to the problem,” Wazir added.

The information adviser said that they are even preparing a mechanism to manage all district OPDs and dental services. “There is always a rush at OPDs but we want all patients to be screened to make sure there are no coronavirus patients there.”