Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
KP schools to remain closed until May 31: notification

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
All schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed until May 31, a notification issued on Monday confirmed.

All activities and examinations have been cancelled. The notification has also banned teachers or other staff from visiting school campuses.

It added that these holidays will be considered summer vacations. Further decisions will be announced after May 31.

The decision was taken following the coronavirus spread in the country. KP has reported 192 cases so far. Four deaths have taken place in the province.

