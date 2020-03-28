‘KP increases coronavirus testing capacity to 500 tests per day’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased its coronavirus testing capacity to 500 tests per day, said KP Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir.

“We have received new testing kits that have been forwarded to hospitals across the province,” he said in a media briefing Saturday.

With collaboration from the Pakistan Army, residents are now being tested for the virus in Rahim Yar Khan, Bannu and other remote areas of the province, Wazir explained.

Health teams have also been appointed in each district. “It is ensured that the equipment we receive from the National Disaster Management Authority is distributed at hospitals and health centres,” the adviser said.

The top priority of the KP government was to invest in the security of those who have been working on the front lines, such as doctors, paramedic staff, police and army personnel, he emphasised.

Wazir confirmed that fatalities in the province have increased after a woman, who had returned from Umrah, passed away in the Lower Dir village on Saturday. She had tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this, the village has been locked down.

A Rs32 billion package has been announced by the KP government to facilitate its daily wage workers during the pandemic. “This also includes aid for the media persons that are vulnerable,” the adviser said, adding that kits have been brought to test them for the virus.

Wazir said the government has “zero tolerance” towards profiteers and hoarders and will take strict action against them.

“One thing that I want to request the people is that anyone who has a relative or friend coming in from abroad should immediately inform us,” he said. This can be done by calling the government helplines at 0800-01700 or 1700.

The adviser added that the Army and police were doing their best to track anyone with a recent travel history and get them tested.