The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transport department has called on transporters to reduce fares as diesel prices have decreased.

Diesel prices have reduced so fares should too, reasoned the government in a notification.

It wants public transporters to reduce fares by 30%. The fare to travel from Peshawar to Mardan is currently Rs120 and should be reduced to Rs79 under this notification.

The price of diesel has dropped to Rs122 from Rs127.