KP government closes markets, restaurants for three days

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to impose a partial lockdown in the province from March 21 to 24 after the spike in known number of coronavirus cases across the country, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The notification said that all the markets, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed from Sunday 9 am to Tuesday 9 am.

“Permission to restaurants and eateries to the extent of takeaways is hereby withdrawn,” said the notification. “However, home delivery services may continue.”

The order will not be applicable to pharmacies, grocery stores, milk shops, petrol pumps, fruit, and vegetable and meat shops.

At least 31 known cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two people have died in the province.