Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KP closes education institutions for 15 days over coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
KP closes education institutions for 15 days over coronavirus fears

File Photo

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced that it is closing all schools, colleges and universities in the province for 15 days until March 31.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting in Peshawar Friday morning. All the members of the cabinet unanimously decided to keep all education institutions closed as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also postponed secondary school examinations. It has ordered tuition centres across the province to remain closed for 15 days.

The decision was reinforced by KP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

All government meetings planned in the province have also been postponed. Meetings with prisoners inside prisons have been halted.

The development comes hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 22, with a majority of cases reported in Sindh. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not reported any cases yet, however, five cases have been reported in Gilgit.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, schools, colleges, universities, coronavirus, Gilgit, Peshawar, jails, prisoners, examinations, secondary classes, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.