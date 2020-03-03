KMC retrieves 362 acres of land near Gutter Bagicha

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has said that it retrieved 362 acres of government land from grabbers on Tuesday.

The land belonged to the KMC Officers’ Welfare Society and City Park located near Gutter Bagicha in Old Golimar in District West.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had written a letter to Sindh Rangers director general to provide security to the KMC’s anti-encroachment team during the operation.

The team reached the area but no officials of the district administration or the security personnel were there to assist them. After a delay of an hour, the district administration and police personnel reached the area.

The KMC demolished illegal boundary walls and removed encroachments with the help of heavy machinery. “We have recovered 362 acres of land”, claims Bashir Siddiqui, who is the senior director of the KMC’s anti-encroachment wing.

He said that armed land grabbers were present at the site too. They, however, couldn’t do anything because of the presence of security officials, he added.