KMC launching ‘major’ anti-encroachment operation in District West on Tuesday

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is all set to launch a major operation against encroachments in District West tomorrow (Tuesday).

KMC anti-encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui says the 350-acre land of the KMC Officers Housing Society is under the control of land grabbers for a long time.

It is located near a farm on Manghopir Road.

The senior director said that letters have been sent to the Sindh Rangers director-general, District West’s additional inspector-general and the district administration to provide adequate security during the operation.

KMC’s officers have been told to reach White Rose Grammar School adjacent to the Shell Petrol Pump Sewage Farm near Old Golimar at 11am.

On Monday, KMC conducted an operation against encroachments around Empress Market and Rainbow Centre in Karachi’s Saddar.

Cabins, eatery stalls, pushcarts and movable fixtures, including tables and chairs placed outside tea shops were removed.

Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment operation will continued on the orders of the Supreme Court.