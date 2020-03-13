Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
KMC demolishes illegal structures in Karachi’s Korangi area

Posted: Mar 13, 2020
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation razed illegals structures in Karachi’s Korangi area on Friday, amid an anti-encroachment drive in the megapolis.

They demolished several rooms, shops and garages constructed on the government land near Masjid-e-Quba.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the corporation would continue to take action against encroachments in different areas of Karachi.

He said similar operations would be conducted in the East, West and Malir districts in the next week.

Siddiqui said that effective operations were not carried out in the past which was why these illegal structures existed in the city.

