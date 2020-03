Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah has said that the opposition parties had a better response to control the spread of coronavirus than PM Imran Khan.

Shah was speaking to the media after he appeared before an accountability court in Sukkur on Saturday.

Pakistan isn’t the only country to have been affected by the coronavirus, he said, adding that our economy has taken a big hit because of the virus.

The PM has done nothing. He just makes speeches and then leaves, Shah added.