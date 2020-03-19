Khawaja brothers released from Lahore jail after 15 months

Supreme Court approved their bail on March 17

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique have been released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail after 15 months.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested them on December 11, 2018 over their alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing scam.

The two brothers waved to their supporters from the sunroof of a car after being released. Their supporters in turn showered them with rose petals.

Saad Rafique said justice has been served. He said he is going to his house directly from the jail where he will address a press conference later in the day.

The Supreme Court approved their bail on March 17 and ordered them to submit Rs3 million in surety bonds

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

According to NAB, Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form the Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority said the housing project was unapproved.

The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.