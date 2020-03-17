Khawaja brothers granted bail in Paragon housing scam

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique have been granted bail in the Paragon housing scam.

The Supreme Court has ordered them to submit Rs3 million surety bonds each.

NAB had arrested them on December 11, 2018 over their alleged involvement in the Paragon housing scam.

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form the Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.

The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.